Adani Green Energy buys 5GW of Indian renewables for $3.5bn

Solar makes up the largest segment in the acquired portfolio

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 20 May 2021
Adani Green Energy has acquired 5GW of renewables from the clean energy company SB Energy India for $3.5 billion (£2.4bn).

The portfolio consists of large-scale utility assets with 84% solar, 9% wind-solar hybrid and 7% wind capacity.

The transaction marks the largest renewable energy acquisition ever made in India.

Mr. Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, said: “This acquisition is another step towards the vision we stated in January 2020, wherein we laid out our plans to become the world’s largest solar player by 2025 and thereafter the world’s largest renewable company by 2030.”

