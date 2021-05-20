EDF Renewables starts building 17MW of solar farms in Ireland

EDF Renewables has started construction of three new solar farms in Ireland with a combined capacity of 17MW.

They include the 5MW Coolroe Solar Farm and 8MW Blusheens Solar Farm in Wexford and the 4MW Curraghmartin Solar Farm in Kilkenny.

The projects will have the capacity to generate enough low carbon electricity to power more than 6,600 homes.

Construction is expected to take up to 10 months, with the projects scheduled to be completed in February 2022 at the earliest.

Each project was successful in the first round of the Irish Government’s Renewable Electricity Support Scheme last year, which will see them supply power at a pre-agreed price.

They are the first to begin construction following EDF Renewables’ acquisition of 100% of Wexford Solar last year, which included eight projects with more than 100MW of capacity across the country.

Kevin Daly, Head of Development, EDF Renewables Ireland said: “We are delighted to be breaking ground on our first solar projects in Ireland. Developing a diverse renewable energy mix is crucial if Ireland is to achieve its 2030 emissions targets and these three new solar farms will make an important contribution to meeting these goals and providing consumers with affordable, low-carbon electricity.

“We are committed to working hand-in-hand with communities and are engaging with local residents in Wexford and Kilkenny to keep them updated on the projects and the construction process as they develop and the community benefit funds that will help support local projects and initiatives.”