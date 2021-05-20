New York offers $15m for industrial and commercial carbon challenge

A total of $15 million (£10.6m) has been made available to help industrial and commercial businesses and organisations in New York to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) is providing the funding under the third round of the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) Carbon Challenge.

Project proposals could employ a combination of energy or manufacturing process efficiency strategies, carbon capture technology, renewable energy generation or energy storage.

A total of $10 million (£7m) will be provided for proposals that include electrification and reducing emissions related to manufacturing processes to lower an organisation’s carbon footprint and $5 million (£3.5m) will be available for proposals that employ energy efficiency, onsite clean energy generation or any other greenhouse gas reducing solution.

The Challenge supports Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s ambitious goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030.

Doreen M. Harris, President and CEO, NYSERDA said: “Launching the third round of the C&I Carbon Challenge demonstrates Governor Cuomo’s steadfast commitment to investing in private-public partnerships that help to make some of New York’s largest energy users cleaner and more efficient.

“This funding will allow more commercial and industrial business owners across the state to adopt clean energy measures to reduce the on-site emissions and carbon footprint of their buildings while moving us closer to the achievement of the Governor’s nation-leading climate and clean energy goals.”