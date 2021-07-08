‘Scotland’s largest’ net zero housing development greenlighted

Are you currently looking for a net zero home? Why don’t you head to Edinburgh?

The City of Edinburgh Council has greenlighted proposals to create what is described to become Scotland’s largest net zero housing development.

The 444-home ‘Western Villages’ development will be a mix of one, two and three-bedroom flats.

It is part of the ‘Granton Waterfront Regeneration’ programme which aims to deliver 3,500 homes in the next ten years.

The homes will be developed in collaboration with energy and sustainability consultancy, Carbon Futures.

The design of the project focuses on active travel, electric vehicle charging points and car club spaces.

The flats will have a low carbon heating system, a gas-free solution comprising the use of a communal air source heat pump.

Solar PV will also be installed in the homes which will have triple-glazed windows for energy efficiency.

Construction of the project is expected to begin in mid-2022.

Mandy Watt, City of Edinburgh Council’s Vice Convener for the Housing, Homelessness and Fair Work Committee, said: “All of the steps we are taking to make homes more sustainable will reduce the energy they use once occupied, thereby helping us to tackle climate change and become net zero carbon by 2030.

“There is a critical need for more affordable homes in Edinburgh and we are responding to that through the commitment to build 20,000 social and affordable homes by 2027.”

The local authority has committed to becoming a net zero local authority by 2030.