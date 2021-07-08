Latest Jobs – Energy and Carbon Manager Opportunity – Brownlow Utilities

Based at our modern offices in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, (soon to relocate to Haydock, Merseyside), the Energy and Carbon Manager would head up a team responsible for providing legislative compliance and reporting to our clients across their energy and utilities portfolio.

Reporting directly into the Purchasing Director, this role requires an experienced energy and carbon specialist who has extensive knowledge of the various governmental schemes including Climate Change Agreements (CCA), ESOS and SECR reporting. This requires excellent data collection, analysis and management techniques and the efficient production of reports that are both compliant and client friendly.

The role would also play a key part in discussions on Netzero, energy reduction strategies and the changing environmental and legislative landscape for businesses. A good technical background, corporate experience and an enthusiasm for energy management would be preferable.

The role involves the seamless and efficient management of relationships – with sector organisations, energy suppliers, engineers, the wider Brownlow team and businesses of various types and sizes. Managing a small team, it will be predominantly office based with occasional travel to site and client visits.

Key Responsibilities:

Delivery of energy and carbon reduction programmes covering GHG emissions assessments, carbon footprints, setting emissions targets and reduction scenarios and carrying out opportunities assessments.

Managing a multidisciplinary team

Project manage implementation of decarbonisation programmes towards net zero ambitions.

Delivery of carbon compliance services including CCA, ESOS, SECR and other schemes relevant to client needs.

Collection, analysis, and interpretation of datasets/establishing baseline performance and monitoring and targeting protocols, compiling emissions monitoring reports.

Energy auditing, feasibility assessment, technical and business case modelling.

Planning and coordination of energy and carbon management projects.

Implementation of energy and environmental management systems (ISO50001/ISO14001).

Delivery of client technical reports and presentations to support technical and commercial projects.

Providing quality assurance checking of other team members work to be submitted to clients.

Supporting and mentoring other team members, helping with their training and development.

Establish, maintain and develop strong working relationships with clients, energy suppliers and industry organisations.

Person Specification:

Bachelor or masters qualification in a relevant field – for example Environmental Science or Engineering, Geography, Sustainability, Climate Change or equivalent experience.

Specialist in development and delivery of carbon management programmes.

Highly competent in use of Excel and IT systems to collate, assess, report and present findings.

Experience of energy and carbon compliance delivery.

Experience in generating strong relationships with clients, offering advice and guidance in a prompt, commercially-focused and professional manner.

Extensive knowledge of Climate Change Agreements, ESOS & SECR reporting. Ideally an ESOS Lead Assessor.

Knowledge of legislation and policy influencing carbon and climate change.

Experience of carrying out GHG assessments and development of emissions reduction and planning including GHG Protocol, ISO 14001/50001/14064 and Science Based Targets initiative.

The Company

Brownlow Utilities is an award-winning, independently owned consultancy based in the North West of England offering a range of energy and utility services to businesses in the UK. Our aim is to help businesses manage their energy better; how much they use and the price they pay whilst remaining legally compliant. This involves a portfolio of services covering the procurement and management of gas, electricity and water supplies.

With strong business ethics of trust, honesty and transparency, we are a growing, energetic and challenging business who is trailblazing the way forward in the UK energy consultancy industry.

Package Available

This role is offered on a permanent contract, with a standard 6-month probation period to ensure both the business and candidate are happy in their new position. The role attracts a very competitive level salary, annual company bonus, pension scheme opportunities and a healthy, supportive working environment.

If this sounds like the role for you or you would like more information, please contact [email protected].