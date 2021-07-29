Efficiency & Environment, Technology

RWE optimises offshore wind fleet with new software technology

The cloud-based software manages information on personnel, as well as each vessel

Kiran Bose
Thursday 29 July 2021
RWE has signed an agreement with Systematic to install an information management tool throughout its global offshore wind fleet.

This is a cloud-based software that manages information on personnel, as well as each vessel – RWE has stated it can be scaled up to include everything from a single wind farm to its global portfolio.

The system will be installed in the UK first, followed by Germany, Denmark and Sweden.

Claus Byskov, Systematic’s Senior Manager for Digital Transformation, commented: “RWE’s ambition to manage a large set of operational data with the software solution provided by Systematic fits well with our goal to move beyond traditional marine coordination.

“We aim to support our customers with innovative solutions for managing offshore wind operations and to deliver the data needed to increase operational efficiency across a global portfolio of offshore wind farms.”

