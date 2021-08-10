Australia commits $25.6m for microgrid feasibility research

The Government of Australia has committed AUD$25.6 million (£13.5m) in funding to support 20 microgrid feasibility research projects.

The studies will investigate whether establishing a microgrid or upgrading existing off-grid technologies would better meet the energy needs of regional and remote communities.

Microgrids reduce regional communities’ reliance on diesel generation, helping bring down electricity bills for households and businesses and reducing emissions.

Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister Angus Taylor said: “The Regional and Remote Communities Reliability Fund is all about shoring up the supply of secure, reliable and affordable energy for regional Australians and empowering communities to make the choices to best suit their energy needs.

“Every Australian – no matter where they live – should be confident that they will have the power they need, when they need it and at an affordable price.

“Delivering reliable and affordable energy to regional and remote communities will provide them with greater economic security and help them grow and prosper.”