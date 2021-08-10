Mitsubishi Electric to buy UK-based Smarter Grid Solutions

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has entered into an agreement to buy UK-based Smarter Grid Solutions (SGS), a global provider of distributed energy resources (DER) management software.

SGS offers highly flexible, scalable controls solutions, allowing users such as power distribution utilities and DER operators, to integrate DER for capacity management, flexible interconnection, virtual power plants, microgrids, fleet energy asset operations and energy as a service.

The acquisition is expected to be completed over the next few weeks.

SGS will maintain operations in Glasgow, Scotland and report to Mitsubishi Electric’s subsidiary, Mitsubishi Electric Power Products.

Noriyuki Takazawa, Group President of Energy and Industrial Systems Group, of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation said: “SGS offers innovative solutions that have helped power utilities in Europe and North America install, manage and optimise renewable energy resources and we look forward to bringing that DER management core competency to new markets around the globe.

“The SGS solutions align with the Mitsubishi Electric Environmental Sustainability Vision to realize a decarbonised society by the year 2050 through reduced greenhouse gas emissions.”