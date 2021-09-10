British recycled cars get an eBay treat!

eBay UK has joined forces with insurers Aviva and LV to encourage the use of recycled ‘green’ car parts.

The online retail giant said it can deliver in just three days the recycled parts to garages and car owners.

That means that drivers will be able to get their cars repaired faster than if they were using new parts.

eBay is also working with green parts sellers to ensure that every product sold on its platform is certified, giving buyers confidence that their cars will be repaired with reliable parts.

eBay said the sales of recycled car parts rose by 24% year-on-year in the first seven months of 2021.

Laura Richards, Senior Automotive Business Manager at eBay UK, commented: “The number one priority when your car breaks down is getting back on the road as quickly as possible and green parts can play a vital role in this, especially when Brexit is slowing the importing process.”

A spokesperson for Aviva said: “We are working closely with all stakeholders and eBay to help co-create the future model that we hope will meet all our objectives and alleviate pressures being felt on the post-COVID and post-Brexit supply chains that are causing delays in many cases.”