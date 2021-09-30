MPs press the alarm: “UK’s consumption is unsustainable”

Current consumption patterns in the UK are unsustainable.

The worrying conclusion comes from the Environmental Audit Committee’s latest report which suggests unsustainable consumption is driving many species to the brink of extinction.

MPs are concerned that the consumption of commodities linked to deforestation, including pulp, timber, cocoa and soy is increasing dramatically.

The body urges the government to tighten its sustainable procurement policies and make it illegal for UK businesses to use deforestation-linked commodities.

The EAC calls on policymakers to lead by example and ensure all forest-risk commodities be certified as sustainably produced.

It also recommends that all government procurement, including that of large public bodies, should be subject to annual review to support the transparency of its green credentials.

The committee also suggests that the government should ensure overseas sustainability impact assessments are conducted on all future trade agreements with other countries.

Environmental Audit Committee Chairman Rt Hon Philip Dunne MP said: “Our committee’s findings are clear: we must bring consumption to a sustainable level or the wildlife, animals and nature we hold dear are threatened. While this issue is bigger than any one person’s habits, if we all take action to tackle unsustainable consumption, we can make a lasting impact to halt biodiversity loss.

“This government can really show leadership on these issues ahead of COP26 and the biodiversity COP next year: I hope it steps up to the challenge.”

ELN has contacted BEIS for a response.