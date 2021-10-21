Efficiency & Environment

Solar-powered cabin to slash emissions at National Grid project

The technology is forecast to reduce CO2 emissions by 86% a day when compared with security welfare vans

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 21 October 2021
Image: National Grid

A solar-powered security cabin is making the work at the National Grid Hinkley Connection project greener.

The cabin is promised to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 86% when compared with conventional vans.

The cabin has been installed in Shurton, West Somerset, where National Grid’s contractor Babcock is completing overhead line works.

The system does not require additional external sources of power and can supply power for a range of everyday needs, including lighting, heating, a microwave, a kettle, USB points and other security equipment.

James Goode, Project Director for National Grid Hinkley Connection Project, said, “Solar-powered cabins are just one example of sustainable changes across the Hinkley Connection Project.

“National Grid promotes collaborative forms of working and this certainly plays a role in supporting the green agenda on site.”

