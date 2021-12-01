TotalEnergies launches largest solar plant in France

TotalEnergies has launched a 55MW solar photovoltaic (PV) plant in France – its largest in the country.

Located Northeast of Gien, the 75-hectare plant will prove enough annual electricity for 38,000 people and prevent more than 550,000 tonnes of carbon emissions from entering the atmosphere.

The project has been built with participative financing of around €2.2 million (£1.8m), which 212 local residents of Loiret contributed towards.

Thierry Muller, CEO of TotalEnergies Renewables France, said: “I would like to thank all of the project stakeholders who helped develop our largest solar farm in France.

“This commissioning contributes to France’s energy transition and is a further step towards our goal of reaching 4GW of renewable generation capacity by 2025.

“It reinforces our commitment to be a major player in renewable energy in France.”