Energy Live Consultancy Conference back in person today!

More than 200 brokers and consultants will be joining us for the Energy Live Consultancy Conference 2021!

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 1 December 2021
Image: ELN

The big day has finally arrived!

IET London, home to this year’s Energy Live Consultancy Conference 2021 is ready to welcome and bring together hundreds of delegates after 18 really challenging months for the industry that had to keep the lights on.

Brokers and consultants are expected to attend a stellar lineup of thought leadership sessions discussing the net zero challenges, the post COP26 energy landscape and the much-needed stability of the energy retail market.

While the UK’s wholesale energy markets having reached record highs in recent weeks, with global gas price hikes fuelling a domino of energy supplier collapses and bringing uncertainty in customers and businesses alike, apparently all eyes will be on our headline speaker Jonathan Brearley, Ofgem’s Chief Executive.

Stay tuned during the day for more updates.

