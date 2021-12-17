Forecourt fuel crime ‘continued to climb in third quarter’

Forecourt fuel crime is continuing to grow amid a challenging financial environment with gas and electricity prices pushing inflation to the highest level in a decade.

According to the latest figures, the British Oil Security Syndicate (BOSS) Forecourt Crime Index increased by 9% in the third quarter.

The BOSS Forecourt Crime Index covers reports of No Means of Payment (NMoP) and drive-off incidents.

According to the report, the biggest challenge facing forecourt retailers is drivers’ claims of NMoP – that accounts for more than two-thirds of all forecourt fuel crime by value, the analysis suggests.

It is estimated that fuel crime can cost an average forecourt outlet more than £10,000 in lost revenue every year.

Kevin Eastwood, BOSS executive director, said: “We’re getting to a stage where forecourt fuel crime costs forecourts nearly £100 million every year and it’s of great concern that incidents of this type of crime continue to grow.

“While the pace of the increase has slowed it is still putting added financial pressure on forecourt operators.”