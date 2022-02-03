New collaboration to explore full value chain offering for CCUS

A new collaboration has been announced between Aker Carbon Capture, Altera Infrastructure and Höegh LNG to explore a full value chain offering for carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS).

Global maritime and infrastructure companies Altera Infrastructure and Höegh LNG provides services in the CCUS value chain, including gaseous and liquid CO2 gathering, purification, liquefaction, transportation and permanent underground storage of CO2.

Their Stella Maris CCS project covers large-scale transport, with shuttling of carbon dioxide to an offshore site for injection and permanent storage in a subsea reservoir.

The three companies will work together on offering carbon capture as a service to industrial emitters, enabling cost-effective implementation of the full value chain needed to realise CCUS projects.

Jon Christopher Knudsen, Chief Commercial Officer of Aker Carbon Capture said: “Strategic partnerships with providers of CO2 processing, transport and storage capabilities help to optimise the value chain to fast-track the deployment of carbon capture utilisation and storage.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Altera Infrastructure and Höegh LNG with their maritime infrastructure expertise in our efforts to accelerate the CCUS market.”

Ingvild Sæther, Group CEO of Altera added: “Large-scale maritime CCS is seen as a cornerstone in Altera’s future business and a concept we have been working on for more than a decade, more recently with our partner, Höegh LNG.

“We believe delivery of CCUS will be required to achieve a meaningful contribution to net zero and we are delighted to be collaborating with Aker Carbon Capture as a leader in carbon capture technology.”