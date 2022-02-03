MPs urge government to set more detailed ban on gas boilers

MPs have called on the government to set a “clear and specific” end-date for the already announced phase-out of gas boilers.

In a report published today, the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Committee suggests the government has failed to give industry and consumers a clear date to work towards decarbonising home heating.

A few months ago, the government published its Heat and Buildings Strategy outlining its ambition “to phase out the installation of new natural gas boilers beyond 2035.

However, Ministers have clarified that the 2035 date does not mean an outright ban whereby consumers will be forced to remove their boilers, instead it is an overall policy goal.

The BEIS Committee urges the government to bring forward a heat decarbonisation sector deal to help develop low carbon heating technologies and scale up the heat pump market to meet the government’s target of 600,000 heat pumps a year by 2028.

It also calls for support to gas boiler engineers who will be needed to reskill to undertake the work of switching to low carbon heating systems.

Darren Jones, Chair of the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee, said: “Replacing gas boilers is a huge task and we are not making anywhere near enough progress.

“As it stands, we will miss our net zero target. The government must act urgently to help speed up delivery and support bill payers and workers who will be affected by the change.”

Guy Newey, Strategy and Performance Director at Energy Systems Catapult, said: “This is a timely and welcome report which lays bear some of the barriers to low carbon heating uptake in Britain.

“Robust energy planning at local level will be key to overcoming the challenges, helping to determine low carbon infrastructure investment priorities for different areas and building local consent for the changes needed to transition to new technologies.”

A government spokesperson told ELN: “Our landmark Heat and Buildings Strategy provides a clear and comprehensive plan for cutting emissions from the UK’s homes, with plans to incentivise people to install low-carbon heating systems in a simple, fair and cheap way, including £5,000 grants for heat pumps.

“With industry we are aiming for big cost reductions of between a quarter and a half by 2025 as the heat pump market expands and technology develops.

“In total, we’re investing £6.6 billion this parliament to decarbonise our buildings, saving people money on their bills and slashing pollution in the process.”

ELN has approached BEIS for a response.