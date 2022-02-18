Finance & Markets, Policy

Rishi’s plea for cooperation to fight energy crisis

The Chancellor has called for the G20 governments to work together to stabilise the energy market

Kiran Bose
Friday 18 February 2022
Image: Ilyas Tayfun Salci / Shutterstock

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has urged the G20 nations to work together more closely to create a more resilient energy market to volatile prices and supply chain issues.

Speaking at the Global Health and Economy Session, the Chancellor also reiterated the role richer nations cannot ignore following COP26; to help developing countries fulfil their climate goals.

He said: “As we know, high energy prices and disruptions to our global supply chains have caused real challenges in many of our economies.

“It is critical that we, together, work to promote the resilience of energy markets and supply chains to future shocks while remaining committed to openness.”

