Grant Shapps bans Russian vessels from UK Ports

The Transport Secretary has stated his decision has been made to prevent the UK from funding Russia’s attack on Ukraine through imports

Kiran Bose
Tuesday 1 March 2022
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has stated that Russian vessels will be banned from British ports, as conflict in Ukraine intensifies.

The move has been made in an attempt to stop the UK oil and gas industry from funding Vladimir Putin’s attack on the neighbouring country.

Mr Shapps stated: “Today I’ve written to all UK ports asking them not to provide access to any Russian flagged, registered, owned, controlled, chartered or operated vessels.”

The decision follows many Russian oil ships being docked at various ports across the UK waiting to be offloaded.

The Transport Secretary wrote a letter to the ports that read: “The maritime sector is fundamental to international trade and we must play our part in restricting Russia’s economic interests and holding the Russian government to account.

“In these circumstances the Department for Transport does not consider it appropriate for Russian vessels to continue to enter UK ports.”

Approximately 3% of UK gas supply comes from Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG).

