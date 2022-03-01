EU launches €3.2bn package for sustainable connectivity projects

The European Commission has launched a €3.2 billion (£2.67bn) investment package to support sustainable connectivity projects in the Western Balkans.

A total of 21 transport, digital, climate and energy connectivity projects will share the funding, channelled through the Western Balkans Investment Framework (WBIF).

Projects include construction of major road and railway connections, development of renewable energy sources and construction of wastewater treatment plants.

Olivér Várhelyi, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement said: “With this major investment package we are accelerating the delivery of the Economic and Investment Plan for the Western Balkans on the ground. We have identified these flagship projects in close co-operation with our partners.

“Better and more sustainable connections in transport, digital infrastructure and renewable energy will boost the economy, drive the green and digital transition of the region and bring a host of opportunities for people and businesses in the Western Balkans and across the EU. These investments will also speed up the integration of the region, in line with its clear European perspective.”