Chelsea owner Abramovich sanctioned by UK government

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government, alongside seven other Russian oligarchs in a reported £15 billion sanction hit.

These oligarchs will now have their assets frozen and include Industrialist Oleg Deripaska and Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin.

The sanctions mean Abramovich’s proposed sale of the football club will now be on hold, however, the government has given license for footballing activities to continue and stated this ‘will be kept under constant review’.

New contracts, player transfers or sales of merchandise will now be prohibited with only season ticket holders being allowed to go to matches.

The Blues face Norwich City in the Premier League tonight.

These new sanctions follow the banning of Russian aircraft in the UK earlier this week, sanctions on Russian oil and gas, as well as other oligarchs including Alisher Usmanov.

Prime Minster Boris Johnson commented: “There can be no safe havens for those who have supported Putin’s vicious assault on Ukraine.

“Today’s sanctions are the latest step in the UK’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people. We will be ruthless in pursuing those who enable the killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals and illegal occupation of sovereign allies.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss echoed the Prime Minister’s thoughts, stating: “Our support for Ukraine will not waver. We will not stop in this mission to ramp up the pressure on the Putin regime and choke off funds to his brutal war machine.”