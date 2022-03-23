Efficiency & Environment

Lithuania’s first offshore wind tender

A 700MW wind farm in the Baltic Sea is the country’s first to be auctioned

Kiran Bose
Wednesday 23 March 2022
Green Genius and Polenergia have signed an agreement to facilitate Lithuania’s first offshore wind tender.

The country’s first 700MW wind farm in the Baltic Sea will be up for auction and is expected to be operational by September 2023.

Green Genius is a Lithuanian company and will provide its expertise of the locality, with Polish company Polenergia providing expertise of the European market.

Ruslanas Sklepovicus, Green Genius Chief Executive, said: “The significance of renewable energy is increasing in days, not in years anymore. To make the tangible change for energy independence in the region, as well as sustainability, we have to act faster and smarter.”

