Turkey’s coal mines could power 7m homes with solar energy

Half of Turkey’s coal mines are ready to be converted into solar farms that could power 6.9 million homes with renewable energy.

That’s according to Europe Beyond Coal, which claims that the energy generated from this change would also increase Turkey’s solar capacity by 170%.

The report reveals that Turkish coal mines currently account for a quarter of its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions but this negative impact could be turned into a positive one for both the health of its citizens and its net zero aims.

Switching the country’s coal mines into solar hubs would have the same impact on its yearly carbon emissions as 50 million passengers flying from Istanbul to Rome, the study suggests.

Europe Beyond Coal’s Duygu Kutluay, said: “The mines that have provided the coal which has so damaged our climate and communities can play a vital role in decarbonising our energy systems and tackling the climate crisis.

“Turkey has recently upped its climate ambitions by ratifying the Paris Agreement and setting a net zero goal. The sooner we start delivering on these targets, the greater the benefits will be for our health and our economy, which was hit hard by last year’s climate change-induced wildfires.”