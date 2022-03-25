Efficiency & Environment

Turkey’s coal mines could power 7m homes with solar energy

Coal is responsible for a quarter of Turkey’s GHG emissions

Pathway to COP26 report

Kiran Bose
More Articles
Friday 25 March 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Half of Turkey’s coal mines are ready to be converted into solar farms that could power 6.9 million homes with renewable energy.

That’s according to Europe Beyond Coal, which claims that the energy generated from this change would also increase Turkey’s solar capacity by 170%.

The report reveals that Turkish coal mines currently account for a quarter of its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions but this negative impact could be turned into a positive one for both the health of its citizens and its net zero aims.

Switching the country’s coal mines into solar hubs would have the same impact on its yearly carbon emissions as 50 million passengers flying from Istanbul to Rome, the study suggests.

Europe Beyond Coal’s Duygu Kutluay, said: “The mines that have provided the coal which has so damaged our climate and communities can play a vital role in decarbonising our energy systems and tackling the climate crisis.

“Turkey has recently upped its climate ambitions by ratifying the Paris Agreement and setting a net zero goal. The sooner we start delivering on these targets, the greater the benefits will be for our health and our economy, which was hit hard by last year’s climate change-induced wildfires.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast