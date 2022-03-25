EU closes deal for US gas supply to cut Russian dependency

The EU has signed a gas deal with the US to cut its reliance on Russian energy.

Europe relies on Russia for around 40% of its gas needs and has sought to cut this following Putin’s continued invasion of Ukraine.

The US will provide the EU with 15 billion cubic metres of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by the end of this year.

President Joe Biden met with the President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen to discuss support for ongoing exploits in Kyiv.

The EU had previously announced its desire to cut Russian gas use by two-thirds in 2022 and more import deals such as this will be urgently necessary to achieve this.