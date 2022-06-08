UK Government picks new competition watchdog chair after two-year search

The UK Government has selected a former senior partner at Boston Consulting Group (BCG) as the preferred choice to chair the UK competition watchdog after a two-year search.

Marcus Bokkerink, who has 30 years of experience advising corporate executive teams and boards on strategies, will work with the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) Board to set the overall strategic direction, provide strong leadership and develop a positive culture for the board and organisation.

The CMA is a non-ministerial department responsible for enforcing competition and consumer law and carrying out investigations into mergers and markets, including energy.

Mr Bokkerink retired in December 2020 as Managing Director and Senior Partner at BCG and since leaving as Senior Partner Emeritus, he has focused on investing in start-ups and challenger brands and mentoring entrepreneurs who lead them.

He has also worked as a Senior Advisor to BCG and a strategic advisor to a small number of corporates and chairs the Development Board of Pembroke College, Cambridge.

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “Marcus will make an excellent addition to the CMA team, bolstering its work to promote competition and innovation to help grow our economy and ensure the best deals for consumers. There are many opportunities on the horizon and his appointment will help us to seize them.”