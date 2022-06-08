Prices are mixed as gas dominates UK power generation and exports to Europe endure

Topics explored include:

Oil sees supply tightness which doesn’t bode well for winter

UK LNG imports flow as we export gas unabated to Europe whilst our neighbours replenish storage

Gas supports 65% of UK power generation and keeps prices high

Carbons markets nervous as Fit for 55 is in front of the European Parliament

No UK climate change policy shift expected following the outcome of the UK’s PM vote of no confidence

