Latest Jobs – Bureau Services Manager – Brownlow Utilities

The Role

This senior back-office role requires a hands on approach to ensure that all validation, reporting, budgeting and auditing teams provide services to our business clients on time and to specification. This requires a firm understanding of the people, processes, systems and the utility data ensuring that they efficiently and seamlessly work together to ensure a smooth management of our client’s energy and water portfolios.

The Person

You will be a confident, organised and technically competent person having a significant amount of previous experience in the energy industry, and in particular in the team leader and billing/validation arenas. It is imperative that you have a good understanding of the elements of a utility bill (gas, electricity, water) and the associated terminologies and considerations within them.

Ideally, you will have spent time analysing and reporting on the energy data and costs that drives a business, using methods and systems to ensure this is communicated efficiently and effectively. It would also be advantageous if you appreciate the numerous influences on energy billing and their potential effect and resolution.

A sophisticated energy data management platform will be at the heart of all operations. You will be instrumental in its continual development to ensure that it demonstrates best practice, excellent customer service and remains market leading. This can be monitored and measured through operational KPIs & SLA’s and ensure client deadlines are met.

Equally as important, the people/teams driving the services in question will need to be managed through effectively planning and allocating workloads, managing absence and reporting on performance through KPI’s.

A people person, you will have the ability to communicate and transfer knowledge between both internal and external contacts. You will be part of a wider team that has strong set of business values and ethics based on trust, openness, honesty, empathy, teamwork and resilience.

The ideal candidate will:

Have experience in analysing energy data, billing or accounts-based work

Ideally worked for a utility supplier, brokerage or consultancy

Demonstrate success of managing a small team

Be highly organised, efficient and process driven

Be a good problem solver with strong numeracy and analytical skills

Be good at working to deadlines

Be proficient in Microsoft Office – especially strong Excel skills are essential and will be assessed

The Company

Brownlow Utilities is an award-winning, independently owned consultancy based in the North West of England offering a range of energy and utility services to businesses in the UK. Our aim is to help businesses manage their energy better; how much they use and the price they pay whilst remaining legally compliant. This involves a portfolio of services covering the procurement and management of gas, electricity and water supplies.

With strong business ethics of trust, honesty and transparency, we are a growing, energetic and challenging business who is trailblazing the way forward in the UK energy consultancy industry.

Package Available

This role is offered on a permanent contract, with a standard 6-month probation period. The role attracts a competitive salary (dependant on experience), together with an annual company bonus, working from home benefits, pension scheme opportunities and a healthy, supportive working environment – including regular team building, professional development and social activities.

This is a high-profile appointment and progressive career opportunity working within a highly entrepreneurial, reputable and successful energy consultancy, where you will have the opportunity to make a genuine impact on the business.

If this sounds like the role for you or you would like more information, please contact [email protected]