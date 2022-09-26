Magnox seeks suppliers for major decommissioning projects at Harwell

Magnox is seeking suppliers for major decommissioning projects at the former nuclear research site at Harwell, Oxfordshire.

They include two separate decommissioning projects running in tandem: BEPO reactor project and BEPO ancillary project.

Magnox is seeking early engagement with suppliers on how they can support the delivery of the BEPO reactor scope of works depending on the outcome of the scheme design being developed and suggested costs.

The second is a three-year £7.9 million project to establish the legacy radiochemistry inventory and complete a refurbishment and demolition asbestos survey within the B220 complex prior to its future de-plant and demolition.

The facility consists of around 120 laboratories and offices that supported the UK’s nuclear mission for more than six decades.

According to Magnox, interested suppliers should have the capability to deliver value for the UK taxpayer while also maintaining the highest standards of safety and social value.

Linda Sapsford, Magnox Head of Procurement and Supply Chain, said: “This is an incredibly exciting time in the nuclear industry and the opportunities at Magnox have never been so great. 60% of our mission is delivered through our specialist supply chain partners who all form an integral part of the Magnox team.

“Our continued goal is to forge and sustain effective and productive relationships via collaborative, transparent and well-regulated procurement delivery.”