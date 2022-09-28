If the world needs gas, we’ll provide, UAE says

The United Arab Emirates has revealed it will keep supplying the world with oil and gas, as long as demand remains.

The country’s Climate Change and Environment Minister Mariam Almheiri stated: “As long as the world needs oil and gas, we’re going to give it to them.”

This was during a visit from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to the nation, as the country looks to access fossil fuels elsewhere and cut its reliance on Russia.

The visit culminated in the signing of a deal between the two nations to deliver liquefied natural gas for the forthcoming year.

Producing around 3.2 million barrels of petroleum a day, the UAE is one of the world’s largest oil and gas producers.

Although Almheiri stressed that fossil fuels would still be delivered whilst they’re needed, she explained that renewable and green energy should be the focus.

“We need to be careful because conversations are happening and it’s all about energy, but it’s really important we don’t lose context of economic growth – climate as well within that,” she explained.

“It’s really important that economic growth, energy security and climate action must be worked at together,” she added – stating that the main issues for growth in the UAE at the moment are storage and its network, which it needs to expand.