SP Energy Networks deploys tech to predict faults on electricity network

SP Energy Networks has deployed technology that can spot potential faults on the electricity network before they happen.

The LV (Low Voltage) Support Room at its Cambuslang depot on the outskirts of Glasgow, Scotland, used advanced monitoring technology to provide real-time information on supplies across its operating area.

Data produced by smart meters and electricity substations highlight where a potential fault may occur on the electricity network, helping engineers find exact locations where repairs are needed and sometimes before power drops and customers are even aware of an issue.

This is expected to prevent unnecessary power cuts and help keep the lights on for homes and businesses across Central and Southern Scotland, covering areas including Ayrshire, Dumfries, Edinburgh and the Borders, Glasgow and Lanarkshire.

The LV Support Room was established as a permanent part of the network company’s operations following a trial in Cambuslang that identified 30 ‘pre-faulting’ circuits, which saved an estimated £60,000 in equipment damage, stopped unnecessary power cuts and reduced the amount of time customers were without electricity during repairs.

SP Energy Networks has plans for it become a 24/7 operation, expanding the network coverage with the installation of additional monitoring equipment and enhanced smart meter data usage over the next five years.

Craig Arthur, SP Distribution Director (Central & Southern Scotland) at SP Energy Networks said: “We’re continuously innovating to provide our customers with the best service possible while leading the way towards a greener, electric future. Faults are an unavoidable part of any energy network and our LV Support Room is helping to revolutionise the way we spot and handle problems when they happen.

“It improves network performance, reduces network interruptions and reduces time off supply for our customers. And as more customers apply to connect electric vehicles and heat pumps, the cumulative demand on the electricity network increases significantly and can lead to new or larger infrastructure being required to service that demand.

“It’s allowing us to maximise our capacity for low carbon technologies, which will help us support the UK to achieve its net zero ambitions.”