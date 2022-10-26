Efficiency & Environment

Ørsted unveils massive offshore wind plan in home waters

Ørsted and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners have joined forces to develop offshore wind

Mahin Khan
Wednesday 26 October 2022
Image: Ørsted

Ørsted and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners will work together to develop nearly 5.2GW of offshore wind in Denmark across four projects.

The projects correspond to more than double Denmark’s current installed offshore wind capacity.

Partners hope these projects can accelerate the county’s green transformation and create value in the offshore wind industry.

Rasmus Errboe, Head of Region Continental Europe at Ørsted, said: “Denmark has been a pioneer in offshore wind and is a front-runner in the green transformation.

“The four major open-door projects can help consolidate Denmark’s continued leadership position and create the foundation to kick-start the next phase of a Danish business adventure around the production of renewable hydrogen and green fuels.”

