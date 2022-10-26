Ørsted unveils massive offshore wind plan in home waters

Ørsted and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners will work together to develop nearly 5.2GW of offshore wind in Denmark across four projects.

The projects correspond to more than double Denmark’s current installed offshore wind capacity.

Partners hope these projects can accelerate the county’s green transformation and create value in the offshore wind industry.

Rasmus Errboe, Head of Region Continental Europe at Ørsted, said: “Denmark has been a pioneer in offshore wind and is a front-runner in the green transformation.

“The four major open-door projects can help consolidate Denmark’s continued leadership position and create the foundation to kick-start the next phase of a Danish business adventure around the production of renewable hydrogen and green fuels.”