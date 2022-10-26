Green hydrogen project consented

Carlton Power, part of Hydrogen South West’s hydrogen cluster received approval for its 10MW Langage green hydrogen power plant.

The project is predicted to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the South West by 5,000 tonnes annually.

The project will be a part of the proposed Plymouth and South West Freeport. It is expected to open up opportunities to provide hydrogen to industry partners across the region.

Simon Earles, Chairman of Hydrogen South West, commented: “The South West is fast becoming a national centre of excellence for hydrogen.”

Carlton Power has submitted its Langage project for funding through BEIS’s Hydrogen Business Model and Net Zero Hydrogen Fund.