How much have energy prices shot up this year?

Across Europe, electricity and gas prices have increased heavily since last year.

In the first half of 2022, the European Commission revealed that electricity prices have risen by €3.30 (£2.84) per 100KWh and gas prices have risen by €2.40 (£2.07) compared with the same period of 2021.

The average price of electricity on the continent now stands at €22 (£18.96) per 100KWh, with gas at €8.60 (£7.41) per 100KWh.

However, the weight of taxes and levies in energy bills charged to customers has fallen, as governments have looked to implement subsidies to cut costs – similar to the Energy Price Guarantee in the UK.

The amount of taxes in electricity bills in Europe has dropped by 15% compared with 2021, and 8.6% for gas.

Electricity prices for homeowners rose in 22 EU member states this year, according to the report – with the largest increases in the Czech Republic (62%) and Latvia (59%).

Only five countries saw decreases in electricity prices – the Netherlands, Slovenia, Poland, Portugal and Hungary – with all of these due to government subsidies.

The lowest average household price of electricity was €5.90 (£5.08) per 100KWh in the Netherlands, with the most expensive being Denmark, at a whopping €45.60 (£39.30) per 100KWh.

Gas prices increased in 23 EU member states, with Estonia (154%) and Lithuania (110%) witnessing the largest increases.

Only one country, Hungary, saw a decrease, with its price being regulated – although this was just by 0.5%.

The data was published by Eurostat on behalf of the European Commission.