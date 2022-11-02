EU to help Ukraine rebuild energy infrastructure after Russian attacks

The European Commission has pledged to help Ukraine “repair and rebuild” its energy infrastructure damaged as a result of Russian attacks.

EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson visited Ukraine on 1st November 2022 to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Energy Minister German Galushchenko and international partners and discuss how best to support the country’s “battered” energy sector.

The energy infrastructure in Ukraine has been targeted by Russia over the past weeks and months which have affected more than 30% of the country’s energy system

The EU, together with the member states and private companies, have so far delivered millions of euros worth of emergency energy equipment to Ukraine, however, the Commission believes the level of support needs to be ramped up in light of Russia’s escalating attacks.

In addition to the necessary equipment, around €25.5 million (£22m) has been made available to cover the most urgent needs via the Ukraine Energy Support Fund the Commission set up with the Energy Community.

Ms Simon’s visit comes less than a week after the Commission and the G7 Presidency called for an international ‘Marshall plan for Ukraine’, which would pave the way for the country’s immediate and sustainable reconstruction.

During her visit to Kyiv, she tweeted: “Ukrainian energy infrastructure is under targeted attack by Russia – a cruel & inhumane tactic to cause human suffering as the winter is approaching.”

She added: “More than 30% of the energy infrastructure in #Ukraine has been affected by [Russia’s] targeted attacks. To repair & replace this, needs specific equipment & tools.

“I assured to President @ZelenskyyUa that we are reaching out to partners to help with the dedicated support needed.”

In addition, she said the EU is ready to support Ukraine to help maintain security of supply and facilitate contact with member states to provide urgent help where needed and that the region stands by Ukraine “to help them until they prevail”.

Mr Galushchenko added: “Ukraine’s EU candidate status “opens new chapter” of the country’s Strategic Energy Partnership, stating: “[Russia’s] attacks on civilian energy infrastructure should not go unpunished.

“A system of sanctions that can be immediately applied in the case of subsequent massive shelling of energy facilities and terror of civilians has to be developed.”