Green maritime routes agreed at COP27

The UK, US, Norway and the Netherlands have all agreed to expand zero-emission shipping routes between their countries at COP27.

These routes will be ‘decarbonised from end-to-end’ the countries claim – with the use of zero-emission fuels, building refuelling infrastructure along the routes and deploying vessels that can run on clean energy.

The UK and US specifically have agreed to bring together experts from the green shipping sector to bring this idea to life as quickly as possible.

Globally, the maritime sector currently accounts for 3% of emissions – with the nations claiming that if it were a country, it would be the world’s eight-highest emitter.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “We’ve committed to work alongside global partners to clean up the sector, improve air quality in and around our ports and coastal communities, and drive green investment into our economy.

“But we must not lose momentum. I’m delighted to say the UK has agreed to begin developing green shipping routes with some of our closest allies, as we work together to realise the ambitions of the Paris Agreement and limit global warming.”