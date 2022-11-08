COP27: EU and Kazakhstan partner on batteries and renewable hydrogen

The European Commission has announced a partnership with Kazakhstan on raw materials, batteries and renewable hydrogen.

They signed a memorandum of understanding at the COP27 climate summit taking place in Egypt this week, aiming to boost the green and digital transformation of their economies and ensure the development of a “secure and sustainable supply” of raw and refined materials.

The partnership seeks to identify joint projects throughout the respective value chains, including recycling and attracting private investment, increase the resilience of raw materials, battery and renewable hydrogen supply chains and decarbonise critical value chains by using renewable energy and digitalisation.

Glad to sign the 🇪🇺🇰🇿 agreement on raw materials, batteries and renewable hydrogen with @PrimeMinisterEn Smailov. We will better integrate value chains that are key to the green and digital transition. It's a new chapter in our already deep relationship. https://t.co/Pl4HfQQ9Em — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) November 7, 2022

The EU and Kazakhstan have committed to develop a roadmap for 2023-24, with concrete joint actions agreed within six months.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the Commission said: “A secure and sustainable supply of raw materials, refined materials and renewable hydrogen is a key layer to help build a new, cleaner foundation for our economies, especially as we move away from our dependency on fossil fuels.

“This partnership with Kazakhstan shows Europe’s commitment to work with partner countries on our shared commitments to a greener and more resilient future in line with the Global Gateway Strategy and the objectives of the REPowerEU Plan. I would like to thank Prime Minister [Alikhan] Smailov of Kazakhstan for his efforts and look forward to our co-operation.”