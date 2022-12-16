UK fires up £102m nuclear and hydrogen government funding

The government has announced it will invest £102 million in hydrogen and nuclear innovation.

The funding includes £77 million to boost nuclear fuel production and support the development of the next generation of advanced nuclear reactors.

Technologies that can produce hydrogen from sustainable biomass and waste will also be awarded £25 million.

Energy and Climate Minister Graham Stuart said: “This funding package will strengthen our energy security, by ensuring we have a safe and secure supply of domestic nuclear fuel services – while also creating more UK jobs and export opportunities.”

Energy Minister Lord Callanan said: “With its potential to go one step further than net zero and be carbon negative – removing greenhouse gas emissions from the atmosphere – this hydrogen technology will be crucial to achieving our climate goals.”