Finance & Markets, Top Stories

UK fires up £102m nuclear and hydrogen government funding

Of this investment, nearly £77 million will be spent on supporting nuclear fuel production

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 16 December 2022
Image: Gilles Paire / Shutterstock

The government has announced it will invest £102 million in hydrogen and nuclear innovation.

The funding includes £77 million to boost nuclear fuel production and support the development of the next generation of advanced nuclear reactors.

Technologies that can produce hydrogen from sustainable biomass and waste will also be awarded £25 million.

Energy and Climate Minister Graham Stuart said: “This funding package will strengthen our energy security, by ensuring we have a safe and secure supply of domestic nuclear fuel services – while also creating more UK jobs and export opportunities.”

Energy Minister Lord Callanan said: “With its potential to go one step further than net zero and be carbon negative – removing greenhouse gas emissions from the atmosphere – this hydrogen technology will be crucial to achieving our climate goals.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast