Self-driving double-decker buses to hit UK streets

Passengers will be boarding what is described as the world’s first self-driving bus service in Edinburgh this spring.

This is just one of seven successful projects that have been awarded a share of £81 million in joint government and industry support for self-driving transport technology.

Nearly £10.4 million will be spent on the launch of this ambitious bus service in Edinburgh, with Stagecoach and Alexander Dennis.

The government and other investors will also dedicate £8 million to the rollout of self-driving and remotely piloted Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) between the Vantec and Nissan sites in Sunderland and £13.2 million to the development of a self-driving HGV with Asda.

An estimated £6 million will also be invested in building and trialling a self-driving shuttle service to the University of Sunderland and the Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps said: “In just a few years’ time, the business of self-driving vehicles could add tens of billions to our economy and create tens of thousands of jobs across the UK. This is a massive opportunity to drive forward our priority to grow the economy, which we are determined to seize.”

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “Self-driving vehicles including buses will positively transform people’s everyday lives – making it easier to get around, access vital services and improve regional connectivity.”