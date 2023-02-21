Prepayment meter customers are ‘twice as likely to fall into debt’

Prepayment meter customers are twice as likely to go into debt to cope with the rising cost of living.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), nearly 26% of adults who pay for their gas or electricity usage through prepayment meters have reported using credit more than usual.

Among the rest of the population, that figure was 14%.

The ONS latest survey has also found that two-thirds (66%) of adults who do not pay for their gas or electricity through a prepayment meter were more likely to report using less energy in their homes.

Rocio Concha, Which? Director of Policy and Advocacy, said: “It’s hugely concerning that prepayment customers are being hit particularly hard – especially when figures show that nearly one in four energy bill support scheme vouchers are still going unredeemed.

“As an urgent priority, the government, local authorities and energy suppliers must continue to work together to share best practice and improve the scheme to ensure that all customers on these prepayment meters – who are more likely to be vulnerable and on lower incomes – are able to access this vital support without further delay.”