Recyclable blades to spin on giant UK offshore wind farm

RWE’s Sofia Wind Farm is set to install a whopping 132 individual recyclable blades to power its 1.4GW capacity

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 10 March 2023
Image: RWE

The Sofia Wind Farm, located off the North East coast of the UK, is set to feature 108-metre recyclable blades.

The technology is expected to help the wind farm to generate renewable energy while reducing its carbon footprint.

The Sofia Wind Farm will have a capacity of up to 1.4GW, making it one of the largest offshore wind farms in the world.

The massive blades will be manufactured by Siemens Gamesa and are made from recyclable materials, ensuring they won’t add to the planet’s waste.

The blades are using a new resin type which has a chemical structure that makes it easy to separate from other elements.

This means that the materials can be used again and again, whether it’s in the automotive industry or for everyday items like suitcases.

According to RWE Offshore Wind’s CEO, Sven Utermöhlen, this development is a significant step towards the future of the sector, which places sustainability at its core.

He said the technology will set a new standard for the industry and help to reduce the carbon footprint of offshore wind farms.

