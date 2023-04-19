Switch on! Energy switches hit record highs since 2021 supplier exodus

Recent data has revealed that energy supplier switching in the UK has surged to a record high since late 2021’s supplier collapses.

According to the latest report by ElectraLink, in March, households and small businesses completed 176,000 switches – a 64% rise compared to March 2022 and 18% more than February 2023.

The figures show that March 2023 is the month with the most switches since November 2021 when dozens of suppliers went out of business and the domestic energy crisis became a matter of public concern.

The largest change in switching types occurred in CoS between large suppliers. large-to-large switches increased, while other-to-other CoS is the only type that decreased compared to February.

The recent surge in supplier switching shows that consumers are becoming more aware and conscious of their energy choices.