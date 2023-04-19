Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Switch on! Energy switches hit record highs since 2021 supplier exodus

Energy supplier switching hit a new high last month with households and SMEs completing 176,000 switches, the largest number since the collapse of dozens of suppliers in late 2021

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 19 April 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Recent data has revealed that energy supplier switching in the UK has surged to a record high since late 2021’s supplier collapses.

According to the latest report by ElectraLink, in March, households and small businesses completed 176,000 switches – a 64% rise compared to March 2022 and 18% more than February 2023.

The figures show that March 2023 is the month with the most switches since November 2021 when dozens of suppliers went out of business and the domestic energy crisis became a matter of public concern.

The largest change in switching types occurred in CoS between large suppliers. large-to-large switches increased, while other-to-other CoS is the only type that decreased compared to February.

The recent surge in supplier switching shows that consumers are becoming more aware and conscious of their energy choices.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast