Wind power blows away UK electricity market in first quarter

In the first three months of the year, strong wind outturn, combined with lower energy demand, caused a smaller presence of conventional generation in the UK energy mix than what is usual for the season.

That’s according to the latest quarterly report by EnAppSys, which suggests the key takeaway from this quarter was the reduction of demand due to weather and high levels of wind generation, resulting in the lowest conventional generation, including gas-fired and coal-fired generation.

The first quarter saw nearly 23.98TWh of wind generation, only slightly below the record level of 24.82TWh seen in the previous quarter.

The authors of the report note that GB electricity prices were generally lower in the first three months of the year due to mild weather reducing demand and high wind levels.

Gas prices were down across the quarter and GB was a net importer of power due to high imports from France and Norway.

In the first three months of the year, the Demand Flexibility Service and winter contingency contracts were implemented for the security of supply.