UK gas supplies secure for summer

The UK’s gas supply will meet the nation’s demand this summer.

That’s the key message conveyed in the latest National Gas Transmission report which suggests the gas supply will be primarily sourced from UKCS and Norway, with additional supply secured from liquefied natural gas.

According to the Gas Summer Outlook, despite an asset maintenance programme, sustained flows of gas into Europe are expected, although the demand for exports from GB may not be as high as last year.

The National Transmission System (NTS) may be used as a transit for gas flows into Europe and the asset maintenance works are being phased to minimize network resilience effects.

Ian Ridley, Director System Operations at National Gas Transmission, explained that while lower gas demands are typical during summer, the NTS faced significant demands last year due to the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the European gas supply.