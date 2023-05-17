Government’s energy bill bonanza: Massive savings for businesses!

Steelmakers, recycling plants and manufacturers will benefit from a new government scheme launched today.

This initiative aims to alleviate the burden of energy costs for hundreds of businesses.

The government has already provided reductions in energy costs for most businesses nationwide, thanks to a support package totalling approximately £7 billion so far, equivalent to over £35 million per day.

However, specific companies, including large chemical plants and those involved in critical national infrastructure, require a tailor-made support scheme to subsidise energy obtained from a license-exempt supplier.

Certain suppliers can enjoy license exemptions due to factors such as operating on a small scale with limited impact on the electricity system.

Companies may opt for a license-exempt supplier if they are based on a site with a private network or operate directly within the wholesale energy market.

Starting today, these companies, referred to as Non-Standard Customers, can apply for assistance with their energy bills from April 2023 to March 2024.

Amanda Solloway, Minister for Energy Consumers and Affordability, stated: “This country has a proud industrial history that we must safeguard against the volatile energy market in the aftermath of Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine.

“Although energy prices are declining, we must continue to support our vital UK industries, including recycling, manufacturing, and steel. That’s why we’re going the extra mile to ensure all businesses can access our support, even if they obtain energy through non-standard routes. I urge these customers to check their eligibility today.”

The government encourages companies to verify their eligibility on the official government website and apply for the new schemes.

Both license-exempt energy suppliers and their customers can submit applications through the government website starting today.

Payments will be disbursed either to the provider for transfer to the customer or directly to the customer, depending on who made the application.