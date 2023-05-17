Schwarzenegger – ‘I’ll be back… if we stop climate change’

Arnold Schwarzenegger says the climate crisis needs the terminator treatment, calling for more world action to stop climate change.

“Change is never easy but this is an emergency and this emergency demands action. Lives depend on it,” the former governor of California said at the Austrian World Summit.

Explaining his decision, he added: “I call on all my environmentalist friends to move past the old ways and to embrace the new environmentalism based on clean energy growth. I call for change.”

He founded the Austrian World Summit six years ago, with the aim of highlighting more worldwide solutions on battling climate change.

Companies are invited to showcase their climate solutions with exhibition booths at the summit, which has adopted the slogan “We Have The Power.”

Arnold Strong has taken a strong stance on climate action, which was backed up by Austrian President Alexander Van Der Bellen; who explained that even though the impacts of climate change are becoming clearer each day, discussions have become less frequent.

Schwarzenegger did say however it was not all doom and gloom and there has been progress to date to be proud of.

He said: “People ask me why I’m always smiling at environmental events. When I look back at the past 20 years and see how far we’ve come in California, how could I not smile?”