Is E.ON considering sale of UK business energy supplier?

E.ON is reportedly considering the sale of its UK unit, npower, which supplies energy to large businesses

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 19 May 2023
Image: nitpicker / Shutterstock

Energy giant E.ON is reportedly considering selling its UK business unit, npower.

Npower provides energy to large businesses.

Bloomberg reports that E.ON is working with advisors to assess potential interest from buyers for npower, one of the UK’s largest suppliers to industrial users.

In recent months, many companies decided to exit the energy sector due to high energy prices and low profitability.

An E.ON spokesperson told ELN: “We do not comment on speculation. Our focus is on serving our customers during the current market volatility with appropriate products and services.”

