King Charles and Biden lead trillion-dollar climate mobilisation

Tuesday 11 July 2023
Global leaders, including President Joe Biden and His Majesty King Charles III, gathered at Windsor Castle in a historic meeting to mobilise trillions of dollars for addressing the climate crisis.

Inspired by the work of King Charles III, this event followed the Climate Finance Mobilisation Forum led by UK Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.

The gathering emphasised the urgent need for collaboration among governments, philanthropists and investors.

Recognising that no single actor can tackle the climate crisis alone, the focus was on mobilising private investment to accelerate the transition to net zero and resilient economies in developing and emerging markets.

Prominent organisations, including Builders Vision, LeapFrog Investments, the Tony Elumelu Foundation and the Sustainable Market Initiative, made significant commitments during the event.

These pledges encompass a wide range of areas, from billion-dollar nature-based projects to investments in green tools, African entrepreneurship and sustainable market initiatives.

