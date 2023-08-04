Scotland and Brittany strengthen offshore renewables cooperation

The Scottish Government and the French region of Brittany have signed a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), marking a significant step in enhancing collaboration in the field of offshore renewables.

This marks the first MOU of its kind for Scotland with a region in France.

The MOU aims to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and best practices for Scottish companies engaged in offshore wind projects off the coast of Brittany.

Alongside the MOU, the Scottish Government also signed the Rennes Declaration, emphasising the shared cultural heritage, historical links and linguistic bonds between Brittany, Ireland, Wales, and the Spanish Region of Galicia.

Under the agreement, the Participants have committed to work together on a comprehensive action plan covering topics such as institutional relations, culture, renewable energies, education, research, fisheries and diaspora.

This collaborative approach seeks to bring mutual benefits and sustainable development to both regions.