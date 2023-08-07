Finance & Markets

Vattenfall acquires German solar developer Solizer

The acquisition expands the Swedish company’s solar development portfolio in Germany to 7GW

Priyanka Shrestha
Monday 7 August 2023
Image: Vattenfall

Vattenfall has acquired a German solar developer with a portfolio of 4GW of projects.

The acquisition of Solizer expands the Swedish company’s solar development portfolio in Germany to 7GW in total.

The first projects from the new portfolio is expected to be ready for construction in 2024.

Helene Biström, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Wind said: “Germany is a core market for Vattenfall’s solar development. Solar is cost-competitive and can be built subsidy-free, which is important in meeting the rapidly increasing demand for low-cost solar power from customers.

“By adding Solizer’s development projects and know-how to our portfolio we continue on our renewables growth path.”

