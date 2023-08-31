Marine pipeline to turbocharge Scotland’s green hydrogen exports

A purpose-built marine pipeline, known as the Hydrogen Backbone Link could accelerate Scotland‘s green hydrogen export capabilities.

A recently published report by the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) suggests that such an infrastructure investment could be pivotal in achieving Scotland’s ambitious green export targets by 2045.

Funded by the Scottish Government and industry contributions, the Hydrogen Backbone Link project examined various options for transporting hydrogen from Scotland to Europe.

After evaluating existing oil and gas infrastructure, the report suggests that a new, dedicated marine pipeline to Europe is the most viable route for Scotland’s green hydrogen to reach international markets.

By the mid-2030s, it is estimated that Scotland could meet up to 10% of the projected hydrogen import demand for Europe.

Additionally, this infrastructure could continue to facilitate hydrogen export well beyond 2045.

The project’s successful implementation could lead to the creation of over 700 jobs in Scotland initially, with the broader green economy potentially benefitting from up to 300,000 jobs by 2045, according to the report.

Neil Gray, Scottish Government Energy Secretary said: “The Scottish Government supports the Hydrogen Backbone Link project because it gives valuable insight into the viability of repurposing or developing new pipelines.

“This can help us understand any barriers where government support is required to unlock investment and realise Scotland’s export potential.”