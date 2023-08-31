Claire Coutinho takes on role of Energy Security Secretary

Former Education Minister Claire Coutinho has today assumed the position of Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary.

While her name might not be widely recognised beyond Westminster, Coutinho brings a history of government service to her new position.

Ms Coutinho also worked as a special adviser at the Treasury during a period when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held ministerial roles there.

Claire Coutinho, elected as the Conservative MP for East Surrey on 12th December 2019, served as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Work and Pensions from 21st September to 27th October 2022, before being appointed Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Education on 26th October 2022.

Who is the new Energy Security Secretary?

Claire Coutinho was a Treasury Adviser with a track record in the field of public policy.

Ms Coutinho has held key roles, such as leading KPMG‘s Education division, driving financial inclusion at the Centre for Social Justice and contributing to housing initiatives.

Claire Coutinho has supported charitable organisations like Age UK and the Jo Cox Foundation.

Ms Coutinho holds a Master’s degree in Mathematics and Philosophy from Oxford University.

Following the announcement, Claire Coutinho said: “I am delighted to have been appointed Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero. I will work with the Prime Minister to safeguard our energy security, reduce bills for families and build cleaner, cheaper, homegrown energy.”

Claire Coutinho MP @ClaireCoutinho has been appointed Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero @energygovuk pic.twitter.com/PGIx7l6xDM — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) August 31, 2023

Welcome to our new Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Claire Coutinho👏@ClaireCoutinho will be leading our mission to build cheaper, cleaner homegrown energy and safeguard the UK's energy security. https://t.co/QGLebjwwXa — Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (@energygovuk) August 31, 2023