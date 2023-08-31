Policy, Top Stories

Claire Coutinho takes on role of Energy Security Secretary

Education Minister Claire Coutinho has been appointed Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary, known for past advisory role at the Treasury under Rishi Sunak

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 31 August 2023
The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appointments Grant Shapps as Secretary of State for Defence and replaces him with Claire Coutinho as Secretary of State for the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero. (Picture by Simon Walker / No 10 Downing Street)

Former Education Minister Claire Coutinho has today assumed the position of Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary.

While her name might not be widely recognised beyond Westminster, Coutinho brings a history of government service to her new position.

Although a relatively new name in broader political circles, Coutinho has previously served as an Education Minister.

Ms Coutinho also worked as a special adviser at the Treasury during a period when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held ministerial roles there.

Claire Coutinho, elected as the Conservative MP for East Surrey on 12th December 2019, served as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Work and Pensions from 21st September to 27th October 2022, before being appointed Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Education on 26th October 2022.

Who is the new Energy Security Secretary?

Claire Coutinho was a Treasury Adviser with a track record in the field of public policy.

Ms Coutinho has held key roles, such as leading KPMG‘s Education division, driving financial inclusion at the Centre for Social Justice and contributing to housing initiatives.

Claire Coutinho has supported charitable organisations like Age UK and the Jo Cox Foundation.

Ms Coutinho holds a Master’s degree in Mathematics and Philosophy from Oxford University.

Following the announcement, Claire Coutinho said: “I am delighted to have been appointed Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero. I will work with the Prime Minister to safeguard our energy security, reduce bills for families and build cleaner, cheaper, homegrown energy.”

Image: Department for Education

